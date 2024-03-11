Ramadan in UAE, Oscars and Oppenheimer, Brahim Diaz – Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today’s episode, Christopher Nolan’s blockbuster Oppenheimer has dominated the Oscars, winning seven awards including Best Picture and Best Director, with Cillian Murphy taking home the Best Actor award.

The ceremony also saw actors express solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza amid the continuing war and humanitarian crisis, with several celebrities wearing the “artists4ceasefire” pin.

In the UAE, the first day of Ramadan started with a weather alert for foggy conditions across the country with motorists urged to drive carefully due to poor road visibility.

In sport, Brahim Diaz is trending. According to reports by Marca and other Spanish media, the Real Madrid star and Malaga-born Brahim Diaz has chosen to represent Morocco.