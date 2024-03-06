Israeli strikes southern Lebanon, Facebook and Instagram disruption – Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

An Israeli strike on a home in the village of Houla in southern Lebanon kills a couple and their son, according to Lebanese media reports. The violence on the border with Israel has killed about 300 people since October 8, with most being Hezbollah members, according to an AFP tally.

Facebook, Instagram and Messenger are back up after a more than two-hour disruption affected thousands of users globally on Tuesday.

President Sheikh Mohamed receives Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Meshal at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, with the motorcade escorted by horsemen, camel riders and Emirati folk art groups while the UAE’s Al Fursan aerobatics team depicts the Kuwaiti flag in the sky.