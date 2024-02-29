People reflect on Cop28 summit plus Donald Trump barred from Illinois ballot - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

On today’s episode, people online reflect on the leadership shown by Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, at the Cop28 climate change summit in Dubai.

An Illinois state judge has barred Donald Trump from appearing on the Illinois Republican presidential primary ballot because he was ruled to have engaged in insurrection at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh has called on the Arab world to support the resistance in Gaza and the occupied West Bank with money and weapons “before it is too late”.

Israel has carried out strikes near Damascus in the latest reported attack on Syria since the start of the war in Gaza.