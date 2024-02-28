President Sheikh Mohamed awards UAE Cop28 teams for successful summit

President Sheikh Mohamed has personally thanked the team behind the Cop28 summit that led to a landmark agreement to tackle climate change.

During the meeting, Sheikh Mohamed awarded several Emirati officials, ministers and teams who contributed to the preparation and hosting of the summit in Dubai last year.

The award ceremony took place at Erth Hotel in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, state news agency Wam reported.

Sheikh Mohamed congratulated the teams on the conference's success, praising their roles in its organisation.

He lauded their achievement on reaching the historic UAE Consensus and praised their organisational and negotiating skills.

During the ceremony, Sheikh Mohamed said Cop28 was a success born out of collaboration and the efforts of various national institutions, organisations and individuals.

President Sheikh Mohamed and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, present Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Cop28 President, with the Union Medal. Wam

He also said that the success underscored the country's commitment to enhancing its pivotal global role in addressing climate change, promoting joint international action and fostering sustainability.

Sheikh Mohamed awarded the Order of Zayed to Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court.

He also awarded the First Class Order of Zayed II to the UAE's Cop28 negotiating team, along with members of the Cop28 Presidency Office and various working groups.

The Order of the Union was awarded to Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser; Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Deputy Prime Minister for Finance and Economic Affairs; and Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and chairman of the higher committee for overseeing preparations to host Cop28.

Also awarded the Order of the Union were Sheikha Mariam bint Mohamed, Chairwoman of the Salama bint Hamdan Al Nahyan Foundation; Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Cop28 President; and Mohammed Al Junaibi, Chairman of the Federal Authority for Protocol and Strategic Narrative.

The award ceremony came two months after the UAE hosted Cop28, in which thousands of delegates and visitors gathered at Expo City Dubai.

The summit resulted in a historic deal, in which more than 200 countries agreed to start cutting back on fossil fuels.