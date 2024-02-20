Israel attacks Lebanon again, Palestine battling colonialism, US rival draft – Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today's episode, Israel strikes Lebanon again and claims to have hit a weapons depot in the town of Ghazieh, on the outskirts of Saida.

The International Court of Justice hears from senior Palestinian officials that their people are suffering from Israeli “colonialism and apartheid”, at the start of a week of keenly awaited hearings into the legality of the occupation of Palestinian territories.

People on social media are reacting to a rival draft resolution on a ceasefire in Gaza, presented by the US to the UN Security Council.