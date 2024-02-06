King Charles diagnosed with cancer, UNRWA under investigation - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

Britain is in shock after Buckingham Palace announced that King Charles III has been diagnosed with a form of cancer. The King began “regular treatments” on Monday and will postpone public duties.

On Monday, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres announced the creation of an independent panel that will “assess the neutrality of UNRWA” and respond to allegations of “serious breaches”.

The Kremlin has declined to say whether Russian President Vladimir Putin would grant an interview to Tucker Carlson, the far-right American journalist and former Fox News presenter.