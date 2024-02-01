UN Security Council holds session on ICJ ruling, US strikes suspected drones – Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

The UN Security Council held a session on the ruling by the International Court of Justice issuing provisional measures on Israel's war in Gaza, with the US saying that Israel has the right to self-defence as long as it acts within international law.

The US struck several projectiles, believed to be Houthi drones, in Yemen that were preparing to launch towards vessels in the Red Sea, according to news outlets citing defence officials.

Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi are sentenced to 14 years in prison after being convicted of selling state gifts.

Gulf citizens can apply to enter the UK under the Electronic Travel Authorisation, a visa-free process that paves the way for repeat visits under a single approval.