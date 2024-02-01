US forces strike Houthi drone site in Yemen, reports say

The US struck several projectiles believed to be unmanned drones in Yemen that were preparing to launch towards vessels in the Red Sea, news outlets reported, citing defence officials.

“A senior defence official in Bahrain just told us that 10 minutes ago the F-18 Super Hornets bombed 10 unmanned drones in western Yemen that were preparing to launch,” a CBS News reporter wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

A Fox News reporter later cited a US official who said that American forces had carried out “a 'self-defence' strike, targeting and destroying multiple projectiles the Houthis were preparing to launch at commercial ships”.

Al Masirah, a Yemeni news outlet operated by the Houthi rebels, reported an “American-British aggression [against] targets” in the city of Hodeidah. Fox News reported, however, that the strike was unilateral.

The US has not yet confirmed the reported military action.

Read More Fire extinguished on oil tanker off Yemen coast after Houthi attack

This is the twelfth strike carried out by the US against the Houthis, who have been attacking commercial shipping routes in the Red Sea.

It comes on the same day US Central Command reported that American forces had struck a “Houthi surface-to-air missile prepared to launch”.

The Houthis, who are allied with Hamas, began to ratchet up attacks on vessels transiting the critical waterway in October after Israel began its war in Gaza.

Many shipping companies have rerouted their ships away from the Red Sea due to the attacks.

The waterway typically carries more than 10 per cent of global trade.

In December, the US announced the formation of Operation Prosperity Guardian, an international task force aimed at protecting vessels transiting the Red Sea.

January 11: The US and Britain launch the first air strikes on Houthi military sites across Yemen, pledging to protect the freedom of navigation in the Red Sea. They struck radar systems, air defence systems, and storage and launch sites for attack drones, cruise missiles and other rockets, US Central Command said.

January 13: US forces conduct a strike against a Houthi radar site in Yemen. This strike was conducted by the USS Carney using Tomahawk land attack missiles.

January 16: US forces destroy four Houthi missile launchers in Yemen. The launchers were considered to be an imminent threat to commercial and US military vessels in the area.

January 17: US military forces strike 14 Houthi missiles that had been primed to fire on commercial and US naval shipping in the Red Sea, Centcom said.

January 18: US fighter jets conduct a fifth strike on Houthi targets, this time hitting two anti-ship missiles that were being prepared for launch towards the Red Sea.

January 19: US forces conduct three “self-defence strikes” against Houthi targets.

January 20: US forces carry out air strikes on a Houthi anti-ship missile ready to be used against commercial vessels and US Navy ships in the Gulf of Aden.

January 22: US and Britain strike eight Houthi targets in Yemen.

January 24: Centcom conduct strikes against two Houthi anti-ship missiles that were aimed into the Southern Red Sea and were prepared to launch from Yemen

January 27: Centcom strikes a Houthi anti-ship missile aimed into the Red Sea

January 31: Centcom strikes a Houthi surface-to-air missile prepared for launch.