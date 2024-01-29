Israel accused of systematic campaign against UNRWA, Jordan drone strike – Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

The Arab League has accused Israel of carrying out a “systematic campaign” against the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government alleged that employees of the agency had taken part in the October 7 Hamas attacks.

A drone strike kills three US troops and wounded dozens more in Jordan. The attack is the first time American military personnel have been killed in hostile fire since the start of the Israel-Gaza war on October 7.

Tributes pour in after Emirati drag racer and philanthropist Hamda Taryam dies at the age of 24.