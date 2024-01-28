Tributes paid after death of Emirati drag racer

Tributes have been paid to a young Emirati drag racer and philanthropist who died in the early hours of Saturday.

Hamda Taryam, 24, was renowned for being one of the first Emirati drag racers and was featured in the Netflix show The Fastest.

At the age of 21, she founded the Hamda Foundation, through which she helped to build wells, a school and a hospital for orphans in the Ugandan town of Masaka.

The news of her death, which was confirmed by a family member, was greeted with an outpouring of tributes across social media.

Emirati singer Hussain Al Jasmi was among the first to pay respects on social media.

العطاء لا يموت ..

الله يرحمها ويغفر لها ويصبّر أهلها وأحبابها



"Giving will never die. May God have mercy and forgiveness on her and give patience to her family," Al Jasmi said in a post on social media.

“Giving will never die. May God have mercy and forgiveness on her and give patience to her family,” Al Jasmi said in a post on social media.

Emirati singer and actress Balqees Ahmed also mourned the news of Ms Taryam's death.

“May God have mercy on her soul. Her death is a tragedy. I didn’t know her personally, but I loved her due to her simplicity, and her charitable and humanitarian work in Africa,” Ms Balqees wrote on social media.

Ms Taryam used the help of sponsors and acquaintances she met during her motorsports career to fund her philanthropic work in Africa.

She helped build a well in Masaka, in her mother’s name, and a classroom at the town's school is named after her father.

Rest in peace Hamda Taryam Al Shamsi 💔



May God have mercy on your soul …



Thank you for all what you did for humanity …



رحمة الله عليها



Emirati Hassan Sajwani also took to social media to share a tribute to Ms Taryam.

Emirati Hassan Sajwani also took to social media to share a tribute to Ms Taryam.

“Rest in peace Hamda Taryam. Thank you for all you did for humanity,” he said.

'We lost a young Emirati philanthropist. What a remarkable and ever lasting impression you left for us. God bless your soul and you will be missed.”

Before Emirati Women's Day last year, Ms Taryam told The National how important it was for women to support one another.

“I think women who reach a specific position have to support each other, because this is something that will show other women that people are there to support you,” she said.

The cause of her death has not yet been released by authorities.