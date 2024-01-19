Netanyahu rejects US scale-back request, Houthi Red Sea attack - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected US calls to scale back his country's military offensive in Gaza or take steps towards the establishment of a Palestinian state after the war, drawing a rebuke from the White House.

US Central Command said that Houthi rebels in Yemen had launched a third attack in as many days in the Red Sea, targeting a commercial ship. No damage or injuries were reported.

Saudi Arabia's ambassador to the US, Princess Reema bint Bandar, said it was “inevitable” that a “rogue entity or a mistake” could take the region back to the “stone age” now that the war in Gaza has spilled beyond its borders.

Palestine held 10-man UAE to a 1-1 draw in their Asian Cup Group C match at Al Janoub Stadium in Qatar.