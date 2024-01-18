LATEST NEWS
This picture taken from Rafah shows smoke billowing over Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip during Israeli bombardment on January 18, 2024, amid ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas. (Photo by AFP)

Israel-Gaza war live: Israel’s Herzog condemns Iran's ‘empire of evil’

President’s comments at Davos come after almost 100 killed overnight in Gaza bombing

  • More than 90 people killed in overnight strikes on Gaza
  • Palestinian killed and 'hundreds arrested' in Tulkarm refugee camp
  • Turkish Foreign Minister due in Amman to discuss Gaza war
  • US military strikes Yemen after Houthi drone hits ship
  • UK urges Iran to stop arming Houthi rebels in Yemen
  • Gaza death toll rises to 24,448, with 61,504 injured
Palestinian Muhammad Al Durra with his children in the ruins of a house in Rafah where they sheltered on January 11, 2024. EPA

Houthi fighters shout gather in Sanaa. The rebels have launched attacks in the Red Sea in response to the Gaza war. EPA

Updated: January 18, 2024, 10:28 AM