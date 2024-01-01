UAE leaders share message for 2024, Denmark’s Queen announces abdication - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

On today’s episode, UAE leaders shared their messages of hope and good wishes for 2024.

Denmark's Queen Margrethe II has surprised the nation by announcing her abdication in a televised new year address.

Yemen's Houthis have claimed responsibility for an attempted attack on a Maersk ship in the Red Sea, in which the US Navy killed 10 rebels attempting to board the vessel.

More Palestinians have been killed by Israel in 2023 than any other year since the Nakba in 1948, according to figures shared by official Palestinian media.