UAE leaders share positive wishes for 2024

UAE leaders have shared their messages of hope and good wishes for 2024.

President Sheikh Mohamed said: "As we welcome the new year, let us stand united and pray for peace and progress for all people in the UAE, region, and world."

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, said the new year will be one of work, preparation and achievement.

“We bid farewell to 2023 and we are all proud of what we have achieved and accomplished, and we are all thankful to God who has granted us success, repaid us, preserved our stability, and perpetuated our prosperity,” he said on X.

“We welcome the new year to be a year of work, hope, preparation and achievement. Every year my beloved country is in glory, prestige and development.

“And every year humanity is moving towards a better, greater, more stable, and more peaceful future.”

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, said that his aspirations were for Dubai and the Emirates to spread 'joy and positivity'.

“As we welcome the new year, we pray to Allah for a year of prosperity for our nation and the world.

“With the combined enthusiasm and determination of a united team, we will harness our capabilities and aspirations to attain greater accomplishments across all sectors.

“With unwavering confidence, we stride forward towards a brighter future, aspiring to establish Dubai and the UAE as a shining model of spreading joy and positivity to all.”

At the end of a tumultuous year for the region, where the war continues in Gaza, Dr Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to the President and former minister of state for foreign affairs, shared a message saying he hoped the region would 'overcome challenges and difficulties' for people to be safe and happy.

“The UAE has achieved many achievements and recorded a remarkable international presence,” he said.

“We welcome a new year with determination and confidence to continue our country’s good path. We work for peace to prevail in our region, and we hope to God that we will overcome challenges and difficulties so that people can enjoy security and prosperity. Happy New Year to the Emirates and the world.

Dr Sultan Al Neyadi, the first Arab to conduct a spacewalk who returned from the ISS in August, said he looked forward to a new year of achieving dreams.

“What an exceptional year 2023 has been!” He said.

“Full of incredible challenges and beautiful moments, including my 6-month journey in space. Here's to the new year and achieving new dreams for all of us.”