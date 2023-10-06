UAE launches wind energy programme, 112 people killed in Syrian drone attack – Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

The UAE launches its first wind programme as it intensifies efforts to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050 and diversify its energy mix.

A drone attack on a military academy in Homs, Syria, kills at least 112 people minutes after Syria's Defence Minister left the complex, according to a war monitor and pro-Damascus officials.

The UAE strongly condemns the storming of the courtyard at Al Aqsa mosque by settlers under the protection of Israeli police.

Russian President Vladimir Putin says Ukraine cannot survive for more than “a week” without western military and financial aid.