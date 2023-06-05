Oil prices rally after Saudi output cut, Odisha train crash - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

On today’s episode, Oil prices rallied at the start of trading on Monday after Saudi Arabia pledged more output cuts and the 23-member Opec+ alliance extended its production agreement into 2024.

The deadly train crash in India’s Odisha state was most likely the result of human error, despite claims that it may have been caused by sabotage.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described the killing of three soldiers by an Egyptian border guard as a terrorist attack and demanded a full joint investigation with Cairo.

Red Bull champion Max Verstappen was at his best again as he registered a dominant victory at the Spanish Grand Prix. Lewis Hamilton and George Russell finished second and third on a memorable day for Mercedes.