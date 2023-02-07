Turkey and Syria earthquake death toll, Joe Biden campaign message — Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today's episode, the earthquake that rocked Turkey, killed many in the country and in neighbouring Syria, is still the focus of a lot of discussion on social media as the World Health Organisation warns that there could be a significant jump in the death toll in the coming days ahead.

The UAE announces that it will send aid and emergency support to Turkey and Syria, including search and rescue teams.

US President Joe Biden will try out his 2024 campaign message in front of the nation when he delivers the annual State of the Union address.