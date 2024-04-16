Moroccan surfer Ramzi Boukhiam on making the most of his second chance

In the eighth episode of the Abtal podcast, host Reem Abulleil is joined by Moroccan surfer Ramzi Boukhiam, who is getting ready to compete in his second Olympics this summer.

Boukhiam is the first Moroccan or Arab surfer to qualify for the Championship Tour, which is the highest level of competition in the sport.

The 30-year-old from Agadir recently clinched a silver medal at the ISA World Surfing Games in Puerto Rico to secure his Olympic spot and solidify his place among the best surfers on the planet.

In this revealing conversation, Boukhiam delves deep into the highs and lows of his career, his early days in the sport, his move from Morocco to the South of France after he lost his father at the age of 12, the tough transition from juniors to the pros, and how he’s hoping to make the most of his time on the Championship Tour this season.

