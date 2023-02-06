UAE expresses solidarity with Turkey and Syria over devastating earthquake

Follow the latest on the earthquake in Turkey

President Sheikh Mohamed expressed solidarity with Turkey and Syria on Monday after a devastating earthquake killed more than 1,000 people.

Authorities in Turkey and Syria on Monday afternoon said the combined death toll from the overnight 7.8-magnitude quake had risen to more than 1,200.

Another large earthquake hit both countries less than 12 hours later.

Hundreds are believed to be trapped under rubble and rescue operations are continuing.

"The President has made two phone calls to the Syrian and Turkish presidents to express the UAE's solidarity with their countries following the earthquake that the two countries witnessed," state news agency Wam said in a statement.

#رئيس_الدولة يجري اتصالين هاتفيين مع الرئيسين السوري والتركي للتعبير عن تضامن #الإمارات مع بلديهما إثر الزلزال الذي شهده البلدان ويعرب عن خالص تعازيه ومواساته للرئيسين وشعبيهما وذوي الضحايا سائلاً الله تعالى الرحمة للضحايا والشفاء العاجل للمصابين. #وام pic.twitter.com/7KfMi0MjtF — وكالة أنباء الإمارات (@wamnews) February 6, 2023

Sheikh Mohamed "expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy to the two presidents, their peoples, and the families of the victims, asking God Almighty for mercy for the victims and a speedy recovery for the injured", said the statement.

The death toll is expected to rise.

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday said 912 people had been killed and another 5,383 wounded in his country.

Mr Erdogan, in an address to the nation, confirmed 45 countries had offered assistance.

He described it as Turkey's worst disaster since 1939, when a deadly earthquake struck in December.

In Syria, the state news agency reported more than 300 dead in the country, with at least 1,000 wounded.

The White Helmets rescue service said 147 people had died and more than 340 were injured in Syria in areas in which it operates.