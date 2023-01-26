Iran sanctions, Lebanese pound drop, new UAE commercial law - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

On today's episode, Iran has imposed sanctions on 34 British and European individuals and entities in response to similar measures taken over Tehran's crackdown on months-long protests.

The Lebanese pound experienced a sudden decline on the parallel market, reaching 57,000 against the dollar, marking a loss in value of 13 per cent in a week.

Security personnel were out in force to safeguard the Central Bank of Iraq headquarters in Baghdad from protesters demonstrating over the currency inflation crisis.

The UAE’s new commercial agencies' law will come into effect on June 16, further boosting the competitiveness and attractiveness of the country's business environment, the Ministry of Economy said.