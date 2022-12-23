Twitter changes, Suez Canal, Hatta waterfall, Christmas charity — Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today's episode, Elon Musk announces that Twitter will allow users to see how many times a tweet has been seen, rather than simply showing the number of retweets or likes.

Suez Canal chief Adm Osama Rabie says Egypt’s government does not have the right to transfer ownership of the important waterway to any foreign entities.

Construction work is under way on a Dh46 million waterfall attraction in Hatta that will be at the heart of the Dubai beauty spot's ambitious tourism drive.

Online searches on Christmas and charity are gathering momentum, according to Google, with people asking ‘how to donate during the holidays’.