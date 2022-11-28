Morocco World Cup win, Yemen's economic reform, China unrest — Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

On today's episode, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, has congratulated Arab nation Morocco on their win against Belgium in the Fifa World Cup in Qatar, while in Brussels, several football fans smashed shop windows in anger.

The Arab Monetary Fund has signed a $1 billion agreement to support Yemen's economic reform programme under the internationally recognised government.

The zero-Covid strategy of Chinese President Xi Jinping was challenged by thousands of demonstrators in cities across China — with some calling for his removal.