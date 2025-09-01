Episode 6: How to eat well in your 20s

When you’re in your twenties, life can feel relentlessly busy. Between juggling studies or a full-time job, maintaining a social life, and trying to make sense of adult responsibilities, eating well often falls to the bottom of the list. Breakfast gets skipped, lunch is an afterthought, and dinner ends up being whatever’s quickest or closest.
In this episode of How to Adult, host Hala Nasar reflects on her own experience of overlooking nutrition during a demanding period of life.
To learn tips and tools of building a good nutrition regime into her life, Hala is first joined by Aarti Jhurani, who has developed a routine of preparing her meals every Sunday, ensuring that the week ahead is as smooth and nourishing as possible.
Later, Hala is joined by Aisling Oslizlok, a registered dietitian based in Dubai with a master’s degree in human nutrition and dietetics. Aisling explains why paying attention to your diet in your twenties is more important than many realise, offering practical, evidence-based advice on how to build a balanced approach to nutrition that actually fits your lifestyle.
How to Adult is a series helping young people tackle real-life skills they were never formally taught. New episodes appear each Monday across podcast platforms.
Listen to the audio version of How to Adult:
The%C2%A0specs%20
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204-cylinder%202-litre%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E9-speed%20automatic%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E252%20brake%20horsepower%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E352Nm%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Efrom%20Dh146%2C700%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Enow%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
Specs
Engine: Dual-motor all-wheel-drive electric
Range: Up to 610km
Power: 905hp
Torque: 985Nm
Price: From Dh439,000
Available: Now
The specs
Engine: 4.0-litre flat-six
Torque: 450Nm at 6,100rpm
Transmission: 7-speed PDK auto or 6-speed manual
Fuel economy, combined: 13.8L/100km
On sale: Available to order now
Jetour T1 specs
Engine: 2-litre turbocharged
Power: 254hp
Torque: 390Nm
Price: From Dh126,000
Available: Now
The specs
AT4 Ultimate, as tested
Engine: 6.2-litre V8
Power: 420hp
Torque: 623Nm
Transmission: 10-speed automatic
Price: From Dh330,800 (Elevation: Dh236,400; AT4: Dh286,800; Denali: Dh345,800)
On sale: Now
The specs: 2017 Maserati Quattroporte
Price, base / as tested Dh389,000 / Dh559,000
Engine 3.0L twin-turbo V8
Transmission Eight-speed automatic
Power 530hp @ 6,800rpm
Torque 650Nm @ 2,000 rpm
Fuel economy, combined 10.7L / 100km