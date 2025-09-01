Episode 6: How to eat well in your 20s

When you’re in your twenties, life can feel relentlessly busy. Between juggling studies or a full-time job, maintaining a social life, and trying to make sense of adult responsibilities, eating well often falls to the bottom of the list. Breakfast gets skipped, lunch is an afterthought, and dinner ends up being whatever’s quickest or closest.

In this episode of How to Adult, host Hala Nasar reflects on her own experience of overlooking nutrition during a demanding period of life.

To learn tips and tools of building a good nutrition regime into her life, Hala is first joined by Aarti Jhurani, who has developed a routine of preparing her meals every Sunday, ensuring that the week ahead is as smooth and nourishing as possible.

Later, Hala is joined by Aisling Oslizlok, a registered dietitian based in Dubai with a master’s degree in human nutrition and dietetics. Aisling explains why paying attention to your diet in your twenties is more important than many realise, offering practical, evidence-based advice on how to build a balanced approach to nutrition that actually fits your lifestyle.

How to Adult is a series helping young people tackle real-life skills they were never formally taught. New episodes appear each Monday across podcast platforms.

Listen to the audio version of How to Adult:

The%C2%A0specs%20 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204-cylinder%202-litre%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E9-speed%20automatic%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E252%20brake%20horsepower%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E352Nm%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Efrom%20Dh146%2C700%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Enow%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Specs Engine: Dual-motor all-wheel-drive electric Range: Up to 610km Power: 905hp Torque: 985Nm Price: From Dh439,000 Available: Now

The specs Engine: 4.0-litre flat-six Power: 510hp at 9,000rpm Torque: 450Nm at 6,100rpm Transmission: 7-speed PDK auto or 6-speed manual Fuel economy, combined: 13.8L/100km On sale: Available to order now Price: From Dh801,800

Jetour T1 specs Engine: 2-litre turbocharged Power: 254hp Torque: 390Nm Price: From Dh126,000 Available: Now

The specs AT4 Ultimate, as tested Engine: 6.2-litre V8 Power: 420hp Torque: 623Nm Transmission: 10-speed automatic Price: From Dh330,800 (Elevation: Dh236,400; AT4: Dh286,800; Denali: Dh345,800) On sale: Now