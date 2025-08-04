Podcasts

Episode 4: How to build a physically healthy life in your 20s

This episode explores how building a sustainable fitness routine is possible even with a busy schedule

Hala Nasar
Hala Nasar

August 04, 2025

Taking care of your physical well-being might seem like a no-brainer, but as a young adult trying to balance a new job, social life and the daily challenges of growing up, it’s often the first thing to fall through the cracks.

In this episode of the How to Adult podcast, host Hala Nasar opens up about her own health struggles, including chronic back pain that pushed her to rethink what fitness means and how to integrate it into a busy lifestyle.

To better understand how young adults can stay active without burning out, Hala speaks to Reem and Caroline Kassab, a mother-daughter instructor duo who’ve been teaching fitness in Abu Dhabi across generations.

Dubai Mallathon to turn shopping centres into health and fitness sites
Together, they discuss common misconceptions of fitness, how to overcome the fear of starting and why motivation is less important than consistency.

How to Adult is a series helping young people tackle real-life skills they were never formally taught. New episodes appear each Monday across podcast platforms.

Listen to the audio version of How to Adult:

Nepotism is the name of the game

Updated: August 04, 2025, 2:35 AM
