A millennia-old shipwreck and the stories it brings to life

This week on Culture Bites, Enas Refaei and Farah Andrews ponder the connections that civilisations built through travel almost 5,000 years ago.

They share the story of a shipwreck that was discovered off Turkey's Mediterranean coast, believed to date back to the early Bronze Age. Archaeologists were able to unlock some of the vessel’s history based on pottery that they found at the underwater site. The ship was likely travelling from east to west, possibly trading goods between the Levant, Egypt and Anatolia.

Enas and Farah talk about how discoveries like this can reveal the similarities in crafts and architecture between different civilisations, and how much more connected they were than we expect.

The hosts also discuss the revival of HBO’s TV series, Girls. Five new episodes are expected to begin production in 2027, a decade after the original show ended. Farah and Enas discuss what a reboot of a show about women in their 20s could look like now that they are entering their 40s.