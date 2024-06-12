Business Extra: Social Media Edition – Gary Vee on TikTokification and tech addiction

At a pivotal time when social media platforms are undergoing significant shifts, Business Extra host Cody Combs sat down with influential businessman Gary Vaynerchuk – known to millions as Gary Vee – who is chairman of communications company VaynerX and chief executive of its subsidiary VaynerMedia.

Starting out as a wine critic, Mr Vaynerchuk leveraged his knack for content creation and a deep understanding of social media to build a powerful personal brand with more than 44 million followers across his channels.

He joins this special social media-focused edition of Business Extra to discuss TikTok and the future of social media in general, sharing some unique approaches to engaging with audience.

Mr Vaynerchuk also discusses his new book, Day Trading Attention: How to Actually Build Brand and Sales in the New Social Media World, which provides readers with strategies to navigate the changes in the ever-evolving social media landscape.

You can listen to all previous episodes of Business Extra on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and all major podcasting platforms, or watch the full interviews on The National's YouTube channel.