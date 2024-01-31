Business Extra: What is the future of entrepreneurship in Sharjah?

What do you do with a critical mass of talent yearning to make an entrepreneurial mark in the Middle East? That is the task faced by the UAE’s northern emirate of Sharjah.

In particular, that is the task of the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Centre, or Sheraa, a government-backed organisation launched with a mandate to build the entrepreneurial ecosystem in the emirate.

On this episode, host Cody Combs spoke with Sheraa’s chief executive Najla Al Midfa about the accomplishments, goals and evolving road map for Sharjah entrepreneurs.