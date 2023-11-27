Business Extra: Climate Edition - What you need to know about Cop28

Expectations are high for climate solutions as the UAE hosts the Cop conference for the first time.

What is Cop? What should we expect at Cop28, and what does it all mean for humanity?

On the first episode of the special climate edition series, Cody Combs, future editor for The National and the new host of the Business Extra podcast, brings you all the updates and key information that you need to know ahead of the climate summit that will kick off on November 30.