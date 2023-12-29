Beyond the Headlines: Ballots and bullets - how elections and war will shape the West

2024 will be a big year in global politics. A slew of important general elections will be held across the developing world – in India, Pakistan and Indonesia, to name but three.

Wars may continue to rage in Gaza, Ukraine, Syria, Sudan, Myanmar and elsewhere, driving millions of people deeper into poverty and displacement. However, there is hope that in at least some of these conflicts, there remains space to find political solutions.

It is set to be a year of high stakes in the West, too. Next summer will see parliamentary elections in the EU, with the US presidential election and a British general election by the year's end. In fact, it could be the first time since 1992 that citizens of the English-speaking world’s two nuclear powers – Britain and the United States – pick their leaders in the same calendar year.

On this episode of Beyond the Headlines, host Sulaiman Hakemy discusses what elections and war will mean for the western world’s political outlook in 2024.