Beyond the Headlines: Cop28, Union Day, and the future of sustainability in the UAE

The UAE’s 52nd Union Day, which falls on the 2nd of December, is special this year. It coincides with Cop28, the international climate summit taking place at Expo City in Dubai.

2023 is also the UAE’s Year of Sustainability – demonstrating the country’s commitment to support action and innovation in the field. This year has witnessed many initiatives, activities, collective action and events that drew upon the UAE's deep-rooted values of sustainability.

On this episode of Beyond the Headlines, host Suhail Akram reflects on a special Union Day, the Cop28 conference – and the future of sustainability in the UAE.