Beyond the Headlines: How worried should we be about the Omicron variant?

Live updates: follow the latest news on Covid-19 variant Omicron

A new variant of coronavirus is spreading across the globe.

Named Omicron, after the 15th letter of the Greek alphabet, it has sparked travel bans around the world.

In South Africa, where the variant was first identified, it has quickly become the dominant strain.

UK prime minister Boris Johnson announced what is believed to be the first death caused by Omicron.

On this week's Beyond the Headlines, host Cody Combs asks: how worried should we be about Covid’s new variant?