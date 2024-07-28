Podcasts

Olympics 2024: How Mayar Sherif carved her own path in tennis

Egyptian star aims to inspire young Arab women to pursue their sporting dreams

In this highlights episode of the Abtal podcast, Egyptian tennis superstar Mayar Sherif talks to host Reem Abulleil about the role her family and coaches play in her professional career, and how they help her with the mental challenges she faces.

Sherif leads a disciplined life, going home only twice a year, and dedicates herself entirely to her sport.

Discussing how her perspective on wins and losses has evolved over time, Sherif reflects on how she fell into the trap of high expectations and the pressure to win, leading to nervous performances on the court.

She aspires to push the next generation, especially young Arab women, to believe in their potential and pursue their sporting dreams.

