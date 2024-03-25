Power couple Ziad El Sissy and Nouran Gohar on shared dreams and championship mindset

Abtal podcast series is back after a short break with a new line-up of inspiring Arab athletes and compelling conversations.

In the fifth episode, host Reem Abulleil is joined by two athletes this time, Egypt’s first medallist at a Fencing World Championship Ziad El Sissy and his wife, squash superstar Nouran Gohar.

A bronze medallist at the World Championships and a Mediterranean Games champion, El Sissy has carved a path for himself in sabre fencing that has taken him from Alexandria to Detroit, Dallas to New York, and to his current residence in Connecticut, where he shares a home with Gohar.

During the conversation, world No 3 El Sissy dives deep into his fencing journey and explains why he almost walked away from the sport after the Tokyo Olympics. He discusses the mental challenges of his sport and why he’s been able to make a leap up the rankings to establish himself among the fencing world’s elite.

Gohar, his wife, later joins the conversation. The former squash world No 1 and current No 3 shares insights into her life with El Sissy and how the couple make it work despite being two top athletes competing in different sports.

They let us know what they’ve learnt from one another, how they continue to inspire each other, and talk about a shared dream of both winning medals at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics, where squash will make its long-awaited debut at the Games.

