Houthi's launch Red Sea attack, Blinken urges Israel to limit Gaza casualties - Trending

The Houthis launched a barrage of drones and missiles towards international shipping lanes in the southern Red Sea on Tuesday, in a “complex attack” that was thwarted, according to the US military's central command.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has called for Israeli leaders to limit civilian casualties in Gaza, saying that the daily toll on children “is far too high”.

The Maldives have been embroiled in a social media row with India that has led to the suspension of three Maldivian ministers. Relations have been strained after Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a series of photos from the beach during a recent visit to India’s Lakshadweep islands.

India is hosting President Sheikh Mohamed who arrived for a working visit and was received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.