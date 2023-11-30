Cop28 starts in the UAE, US statesman Henry Kissinger dies aged 100 - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

Cop28 officially starts in the UAE today.

Henry Kissinger, the US statesman whose foreign policy decisions helped to define a decade of American military and political intervention around the globe, died on Wednesday, aged 100.

In the Israel-Gaza war, detainees and hostages were exchanged, as truce extension talks hang in the balance.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Tel Aviv for talks with Israeli leaders on the truce with Hamas and the provision of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.