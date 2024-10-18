A long overdue ceasefire in Gaza

With reference to Yasmeen Altaji's report and podcast EU, GCC leaders call for ceasefires and UK launches ME aid project (October 17): We as Palestinians have the right to live and dream of a better tomorrow, like other people, like everyone else in the world. Our children in Gaza have the right to play, learn and get health care. When will this nightmare end? Please pray that this war stops while we are still alive.
Bodour H Anbar, Gaza
A ceasefire has to be the first step. And then much more needs to be done. So many thousands of innocents have been killed. Children are made to starve and bombed to death. But where are the sanctions, the condemnation of Israel?
Franca Rivali, Istanbul, Turkey
Air travel hazards
With regard to Taniya Dutta's report Air India and IndiGo flights grounded after bomb threats in India (October 14): In the past week, at least 10 flights in India were grounded due to bomb threats, leading to considerable inconvenience for passengers and further delays in travel. Such incidents are unacceptable in today’s fast-paced world. While many threats originate from social media and may be fake, some could be genuine terror threats. It's good that two people have been arrested for the hoax. It should set an example.
Despite the vigilance and security measures implemented by Indian aviation authorities, these disruptions continue to occur. Air travel remains a crucial mode of transportation for many, especially for those attending to urgent commitments. It's crucial that authorities address this pressing issue to minimise delays and ensure passenger safety in the future.
K Ragavan, Bengaluru, India
Gazans are starving
In reference to the editorial The world is watching Israel's starve or surrender plan unfold (October 15): This is utterly shameful. The UN’s World Food Programme now says no food has entered northern Gaza since October 1. The agency's director for Palestine has called it "a constant peak emergency". Watching the videos of malnourished children and families having to survive on watered down lentil soup is heartbreaking. The US has given Israel 30 days to tackle the crisis but 30 days is way too much. Think of the people who could starve in that time.
Dana Hurrell, Dubai
I don't hear as much about the hostages as about the people starving in Gaza, considering the ones who started this war last October 7 was Hamas.
Isra Jacob, via email
Gaza has received less that its daily requirement of aid now for decades. The tragedy keeps multiplying.
Rachel Greenhalgh, Cambridge, UK