EU, GCC leaders call for ceasefires and UK launches ME aid project - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world. Here are today's headlines.

EU and GCC leaders have called for ceasefires in Gaza and Lebanon. At their summit in Brussels, leaders expressed their “utmost concern over developments in Israel, Gaza and the West Bank”. The joint statement also expressed concern over the Israeli attacks on UN peacekeepers in Lebanon.

Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman says no ceasefire conversations have taken place with any parties in the past three to four weeks.

The US has carried out strikes on Houthi weapons facilities in Yemen. The US military said on Thursday that its forces conducted "multiple, precision air strikes" on numerous weapons storage facilities within Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen.

It said the units housed missiles, weapons components, and other munitions used to target military and civilian vessels throughout the region.

More than 15 UK charities co-launched an aid appeal for Gaza and Lebanon.

An organisation made up of different British aid charities, called the Disasters Emergency Committee, has launched a humanitarian appeal to raise urgent funds for those affected by the war. The UK government says it will match up to £10 million ($13 million).