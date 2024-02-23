The UAE's strong support for Palestinian rights

With regard to the report UAE's UN ambassador Lana Nusseibeh's full statement to ICJ (February 21): The UAE has been a champion of international understanding on this issue. It was a wonderful speech and well delivered. The Palestinian people have suffered for far too long under an occupation that is seemingly immune from international law.

Ms Nusseibeh touched upon all the most pressing matters that are preventing peace and statehood of Palestinians. Her point was especially sound on Israel’s occupation – that it breaches the cardinal principal that an occupation must be temporary and cannot become permanent. It should be evident to all that Palestinians and Israelis deserve to thrive, side by side, in their own independent, prosperous and secure states.

Stefan Ragan, Oslo, Norway

A straight-talking opposition leader

With reference to Thomas Harding's interview Netanyahu the main obstacle to peace, Israeli opposition leader says (February 21): A good interview. I appreciate that Merav Michaeli did not mince her words. She's right in saying that two-state solution is a real possibility. They need to be talking about a way towards peace but the government's stance, as Ms Michaeli said, has made any deal with the Palestinians extremely difficult.

Pauline Van Lelyveld, Blantyre, Malawi

Is India's expensive election a done deal?

I write to you in reference to Bibhudutta Pradhan's article India's general election set to be the world's most expensive at more than $14 billion (February 21): The recent verdict of India's Supreme court to scrap electoral bonds has been a turning point in election financing. Those bonds would have allowed donors, including companies, to fund political parties without their names being made public.

Even without electoral bonds, India's upcoming general election will still be among the world's most expensive. And while there are parties who want to defeat the ruling NDA government, the results seem to be a foregone conclusion. The ultimate verdict, however, will come from the voters. We will have to wait and see the reality and results.

K Ragavan, Bengaluru, India

Crypto's doing just fine

With reference to the report Bitcoin touches key $50,000 level for first time in two years (February 13): Bitcoin does appear to have recovered all its losses since May 2022. The emergence of increasingly complex financial instruments that cater to expert traders and ease institutional adoption of crypto is a sure sign of the market maturing.

Lucas Kiely, Chicago, US