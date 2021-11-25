Never underestimate the Indian farmer

This is in reference to the article India's Narendra Modi to scrap controversial farm laws (November 19): it was a wise decision to repeal these controversial laws. Irrespective of their long-terms benefits, they were unacceptable to the farmers from the outset. Their concern was chiefly that these legislations would lead to a loss of land. For farmers – particularly those living in the state of Punjab, where I come from – land has always been a source of wealth, pride and heritage. When a marriage is being arranged, for instance, families of both the bride and the groom try to discreetly find out how much land the other family owns. Love may follow, but land comes first. Farmers agitated for about a year against the farm laws, some even losing life and limb to make their point. The biggest lesson to draw from this episode is that, for any government to legislate reforms concerning agriculture, it must talk to farmers' groups first. It is always a serious error to underestimate the power of the common man, particularly the farmer.

Rajendra Aneja, Dubai

Pakistan's citizens portal needs work

There is no denying the fact that the Pakistan government's launch of the "Citizen Portal" was a step towards empowering its citizens. At the beginning, it was effective in responding to people's grievances on various matters. But the platform has lately faced integrity issues, after it was found that some government officers were faking some of the registrations and complaint resolutions. It is, therefore, incumbent upon officials, starting with Prime Minister Imran Khan, to address any vulnerabilities the mechanism has towards ensuring transparency, fairness and and justice.

Asif Ali, Okara, Pakistan

Overseas voting amendment is good news

The amendments made to the so-called Election Act 2017 represent a watershed moment in Pakistan's electoral history. Finally, the hitherto disenfranchised Pakistanis living overseas have been given their long-overdue constitutional right to vote and thereby shape their country's destiny. Furthermore, any doors that were open to corrupt practices, manipulation and gerrymandering of future elections will be slammed shut by the usage of electronic voting machines, once commissioned. Well done, Imran Khan.

Zia Hashmi, Dubai

Iran's latest provocation?

This is in reference to the article Iran seizes foreign ship in Gulf for allegedly smuggling diesel (November 20): Iran should stop its provocations. If this ship has been seized due to any illegal act [which is what Tehran claims], then give it a fair trial on camera, along with media presence.

Nazim Hasan Khan, India