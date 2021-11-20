Iran seizes foreign ship in Gulf for allegedly smuggling diesel

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard has seized a foreign ship in Gulf waters, a commander said on Saturday.

“A foreign ship carrying smuggled diesel was seized,” Iran’s state broadcaster quoted Col Ahmad Hajian, commander of the Naval Type 412 Zulfaqar in southern Parsian county, as saying.

“After inspection, more than 150,000 litres of smuggled diesel were discovered.”

Col Hajian said the ship’s 11 crew members had been detained for interrogation. He did not provide the vessel’s nationality or say when it was seized.

The incident is the latest involving shipping in the Gulf, with several vessels attacked or seized in recent years.

Col Hajian said his unit would “deal decisively” with fuel smuggling by sea to protect Iran’s economy.