The dirham sign's digital debut is more than mere symbolism

Money is an inescapable reality of life and, as such, the everyday symbols we use to represent it are potent pieces of visual shorthand. However, as with any human invention, they come with a few quirks. The UK’s £ sign is derived from the Latin word libra, meaning “balance” or “scales”, China and Japan share the same ¥ sign, and the $ sign is thought by some to have its origins in a different currency entirely – the peso.

Such signs are now part and parcel of the digital age. Countries with long-established currencies benefit from their symbols having already been embedded in keyboards, banking systems, trading platforms, websites and accounting software. Such ubiquity is part of the infrastructure of 21st-century commerce.

Now, the UAE’s dirham is joining them. Last week, Unicode – the technology industry’s leading body for standardising emojis and digital characters – revealed that the dirham symbol has been adopted, making it easier for computer and smartphone makers to include it on keyboards. This deserves more attention than its modest appearance might suggest.

Unicode says its 18.0 version update 'adds 13,007 new characters, including nine new emoji characters' as well as the UAE dirham currency sign. Unicode Show caption: Unicode says its 18.0 version update 'adds 13,007 new charac…

For although most users may notice little more than a new symbol on a phone or computer keyboard, it is a significant step for a modern, connected and tech-driven economy such as the Emirates’. A currency in today’s world needs more than banknotes, coins and a central-bank code. It must function naturally in the digital systems through which an increasing share of commerce takes place.

That is why the Unicode decision is another milestone for the UAE. The dirham symbol can now move beyond an official design and domestic display into the digital language of finance, such as websites, invoices, applications, payment platforms and financial software. Its adoption by individual technology companies may take time, but the technical barrier has been lifted.

The dirham symbol’s Unicode status also makes a broader point about economic sovereignty. In an increasingly online economy, sovereignty may still be expressed through interest rates, reserves and gross domestic product figures but also through thousands of less-visible details: payment infrastructure, financial standards and the ability to operate smoothly in global technology systems.

Quote A currency in today’s world needs more than banknotes, coins and a central-bank code

The UAE has made financial technology and digital transformation central to its economic activity. The Digital Dirham, launched in January 2024, is part of that wider effort. The dirham symbol’s arrival as part of the world’s digital language provides another, albeit smaller, piece of the same infrastructure.

Economic modernisation is rarely one dramatic event but is more often an accumulation of practical changes. The dirham’s arrival in Unicode is one of those changes. It may be small on a keyboard, but its arrival is significant in what it says about where the UAE’s currency and economy are going.