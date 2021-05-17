Children must flourish. Here's what we can do to help

"Mtoto" means child in Swahili. It's also the nickname scientists have given to a set of human remains recently unearthed at a Stone Age site in Kenya. Mtoto was approximately three years old – a toddler – when he or she was laid to rest around 80,000 years ago. As reported earlier this month in the journal Nature, this is the oldest known burial of human remains in Africa. For me, however, the most awe-inspiring aspect of the discovery is that Mtoto was buried with so much care and tenderness, one might even say love. The archaeological evidence suggests the child was gently placed in the earth, wrapped in a shroud, head resting on a pillow. I wonder if cavemen cried?

According to some estimates, child mortality in the Stone Age might have been as high as 40 per cent. From our earliest ancestors through to the information age, nothing wrenches our heartstrings like child-sized shrouds and coffins. Death is inevitable, but the demise of a child is one of the hardest things we might ever need to accept.

Today, thankfully, child mortality is the lowest it has ever been. It is likely to decrease yet more. Globally, over the past three decades, the number of children dying before their fifth birthday has more than halved, from 12.6 million in 1990 to 5.2 million in 2019. Our progress in child health has been astounding, with mortality rates now as low as 0.2 per cent in some affluent nations. This is undoubtedly a great accomplishment, if somewhat unevenly distributed. But we have not made such correspondingly great strides in the mental health of young people. In some nations the rate of mental health problems among children even appears to have increased.

Quote <span>Child mortality is at its lowest. But we need to look at mental health as disorders often start before age 14<span> </span></span>

On 5 November, 2019, just before Covid-19 hit, the United Nations issued a press release entitled Increase in child and adolescent mental disorders spurs new push for action by Unicef and WHO. In it, Unicef Executive Director, Henrietta Fore, suggested that: "This looming crisis has no borders or boundaries. With half of mental disorders starting before age 14, we need urgent and innovative strategies to prevent, detect and, if needed, treat them at an early age." The Covid-19 pandemic has intersected with, and in many cases worsened, what was already an emerging problem.

In the UK, for example, referrals for eating disorders among children reached an all-time high during the last quarter of 2020, according to data from the country's National Health Service. The 2020 rate was almost double that for the same period in 2019,with a 20 per cent increase in the most severe cases, that is, those requiring hospitalisation.

Similarly, according to figures reported by Japan's education ministry, the number of child suicides in 2020 was the highest since records began in 1980. Suicide is now the leading cause of death for Japanese children between the ages 10-14. Across various nations, similar trends and problems have been reported for childhood depression, anxiety and attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder. It is rare to find any reports that mention decreasing rates of psychiatric morbidity among children.

We have reached a pivotal moment in human history where the mental health of our young people must become a public policy priority. Children's emotional well-being must take front and centre, from child protective services through to education, health and the environment.

Our schools should not be considered "outstanding" if they cannot demonstrate how they effectively safeguard and promote students' emotional well-being. Healthcare systems should not be considered "world-class" if there isn't adequate provision for specialist child and adolescent mental health services. Our cities should not be considered "smart" if they cannot connect children with nature, biodiversity and opportunities for physical activity. Before there is well-being, there is well-becoming: a safe place that is created by a loving society, where children flourish.

The UAE has made great progress towards promoting the emotional well-being of children. The list of initiatives is long, from introducing more robust child-protection laws to establishing the Early Childhood Authority and launching the World Early Development movement. This work is ongoing, pursuing the path of continuous systemic improvement. How could it be otherwise? Can our children ever be too emotionally well?

This work is motivated by the same force that 80,000 years ago moved someone enough to shroud Mtoto and rest the child's head on a pillow, before saying their final goodbye. The emotional well-being of children begins and ends with love.

Justin Thomas is a professor of psychology at Zayed University and a columnist for The National

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

Venom Director: Ruben Fleischer Cast: Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams, Riz Ahmed Rating: 1.5/5

The specs Engine: 2.2-litre, turbodiesel Transmission: 6-speed auto Power: 160hp Torque: 385Nm Price: Dh116,900 On sale: now

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

UAE Team Emirates Valerio Conti (ITA)

SM Town Live is on Friday, April 6 at Autism Rocks Arena, Dubai. Tickets are Dh375 at www.platinumlist.net

Manchester United's summer dealings In Victor Lindelof (Benfica) £30.7 million Romelu Lukaku (Everton) £75 million Nemanja Matic (Chelsea) £40 million Out Zlatan Ibrahimovic Released Wayne Rooney (Everton) Free transfer Adnan Januzaj (Real Sociedad) £9.8 million

If you go The flights Etihad (www.etihad.com) and Spice Jet (www.spicejet.com) fly direct from Abu Dhabi and Dubai to Pune respectively from Dh1,000 return including taxes. Pune airport is 90 minutes away by road. The hotels A stay at Atmantan Wellness Resort (www.atmantan.com) costs from Rs24,000 (Dh1,235) per night, including taxes, consultations, meals and a treatment package.



The Prison Letters of Nelson Mandela

2019 ASIA CUP POTS Pot 1

The squad traveling to Brazil: Faisal Al Ketbi, Ibrahim Al Hosani, Khalfan Humaid Balhol, Khalifa Saeed Al Suwaidi, Mubarak Basharhil, Obaid Salem Al Nuaimi, Saeed Juma Al Mazrouei, Saoud Abdulla Al Hammadi, Taleb Al Kirbi, Yahia Mansour Al Hammadi, Zayed Al Kaabi, Zayed Saif Al Mansoori, Saaid Haj Hamdou, Hamad Saeed Al Nuaimi. Coaches Roberto Lima and Alex Paz.

