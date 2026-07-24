The future will not belong exclusively to either humans or machines

Wherever AI is discussed today, whether in boardrooms, universities or government, the conversation eventually converges on the same question: if AI continues to improve at its current pace, what will remain for people to do?

It is no longer a speculative debate. Goldman Sachs estimates that AI could affect about 300 million full-time jobs globally. McKinsey suggests that as much as 30 per cent of current working hours could eventually be automated, and the World Economic Forum expects millions of existing jobs to disappear even as new occupations emerge. It is hardly surprising that public discussion has become dominated by predictions of mass unemployment, universal basic income, the end of work and the arrival of an economy run largely by machines.

Yet history offers a useful antidote to technological pessimism.

Every major technological revolution has produced confident predictions that human labour was becoming obsolete. Every one of them has proved both right and wrong. Technology transformed work, often dramatically, but it rarely eliminated the need for people. Instead, it changed the nature of the work that people performed, and the economy grew, wealth grew and societies grew.

The First Industrial Revolution provides perhaps the clearest example. Around 1800, close to three-quarters of the American workforce was employed in agriculture, while in many European economies farming accounted for an even larger share of employment. Mechanisation steadily replaced much of that labour. Today, less than 2 per cent of American workers are employed in agriculture, yet the country produces far more food than it did two centuries ago while employing many times more people across the wider economy.

The disappearance of agricultural jobs due to mechanisation did not produce permanent mass unemployment. It released labour into manufacturing, services, health care, education, finance and countless industries that scarcely existed when farming dominated economic life.

The same pattern repeated itself with electrification during the Second Industrial Revolution. Electricity transformed factories, increased productivity and rendered many occupations redundant. But it also created entirely new industries, from household appliances and consumer electronics to modern telecommunications.

In the Third Industrial Revolution in the mid-1900s, the computer eliminated typists, switchboard operators and many clerical roles, while simultaneously giving rise to software engineering, digital marketing, cybersecurity, cloud computing and professions that would have been unimaginable only a generation earlier.

Indeed, anxiety about transformative technologies is far older than the First Industrial Revolution. In Plato’s Phaedrus, Socrates argued that “writing” itself would weaken human memory because people would rely on written words rather than cultivating knowledge within themselves and engaging their brain memory. The concern was understandable. Writing undoubtedly changed how humans thought and learnt. Yet few would argue today that civilisation would have been better without it.

The lesson is not that concerns about AI are misplaced. This technological wave is undoubtedly different in both speed and scale. Rather, the lesson is that predictions about the future often underestimate one variable more than any other: human adaptability and innovation.

Previous slide Next slide Tesla's AI Day 2022 livestream introduced the humanoid robot Optimus as it walks on stage in Palo Alto, California. All photos: AFP Info

Optimus waves to guests at Tesla's AI Day in Calfornia. Info

Humanoid robot Optimus was on stage as Tesla set out its plans for an AI future. Info

Tesla chief executive Elon Musk explains how the Optimus humanoid robot project will evolve. Info

The event took place in Tesla's office in Palo Alto, California. Info

“There's still a lot of work to be done to refine Optimus and prove it,” Mr Musk told guests at the event. Info

Elon Musk said Optimus would be an 'extremely capable robot' that Tesla would aim to produce in the millions and perhaps cost less than $20,000 per unit. Info













Those forecasting an imminent AI takeover frequently possess an impressive understanding of technology but a surprisingly limited appreciation of economic history, or human nature. Every technological revolution has been described as unprecedented. In an important sense, each one was. Yet every revolution has also expanded the frontier of human productivity while shifting, rather than eliminating, the role of human labour.

This distinction between replacing tasks and replacing people is fundamental.

AI already writes software, analyses legal documents, produces marketing content, detects patterns in medical images and summarises vast quantities of information within seconds. These capabilities are extraordinary, but they do not diminish the economic importance of judgment, creativity, trust, leadership or empathy. If anything, they increase their relative value because these become the scarce capabilities in an economy where routine cognitive work is increasingly abundant.

This is why I believe we have begun using the wrong acronym. We speak constantly about AI, when perhaps we should instead be talking about AHI – Amplified Human Intelligence.

Quote Those forecasting an imminent AI takeover frequently possess an impressive understanding of technology but a surprisingly limited appreciation of economic history, or human nature

The greatest value will not come from machines operating independently of people, nor from humans competing against increasingly capable algorithms. It will come from professionals whose capabilities are multiplied through intelligent use of these systems. A doctor diagnosing disease with AI assistance, an engineer evaluating thousands of design options overnight, a teacher personalising education for every student or a public servant developing better policy through advanced data analysis becomes not less valuable, but considerably more productive.

Economists describe this as complementarity rather than substitution. Throughout modern economic history, the largest productivity gains have emerged when technology complemented human capability instead of attempting to replace it entirely.

This is why some of the more extreme predictions emerging from Silicon Valley deserve careful scrutiny. Elon Musk and several other technology leaders have suggested that AI could eventually make work largely optional, requiring societies to rethink employment altogether. Such scenarios cannot be dismissed entirely, but they rest on assumptions about human behaviour that history has rarely supported.

The future is unlikely to belong exclusively to either humans or machines. It will belong to those who learn to combine the strengths of both. AI may become one of the defining technologies of this century, but its greatest contribution may ultimately be neither artificial nor autonomous. It will simply be the amplification of human intelligence itself.