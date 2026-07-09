The next UN secretary general will be picked to lead – but also designed to take the blame

The scramble for the 10th UN secretary general is under way. States seek a leader-manager-diplomat-communicator of unassailable integrity and faithfulness to UN values. Surely, many could tick the right boxes in our richly talented world of eight billion people?

However, the real task is much harder: how to find someone who understands that their aspired office has, for eight decades, punished its finest occupants and rewarded its most forgettable ones. This uncomfortable lesson should discipline the present debate.

With several crises engulfing the UN – credibility deficit, geopolitical fragmentation and funding collapse – idealists demand a courageous reform catalyst rather than a weak follower of decline. But this could be a career-limiting prescription given the experience of nine men who held the job.

Consider their record. The most consequential secretaries general were not expected to lead. Dag Hammarskjold (Sweden, 1953-61) was chosen as an unobtrusive technocrat-administrator. But he invented peacekeeping at Suez, asserted the office’s independent authority under the UN Charter and died on a contentious mission to war-torn Democratic Republic of Congo. His independent stance there so unsettled Moscow that it demanded the post be abolished and replaced by a committee.

U Thant (Burma, now Myanmar, 1961-71), another “safe” compromise, ran the discreet back-channel that gave Washington and Moscow their face-saving exit from the Cuban missile crisis. But when he pressed publicly for ending the Vietnam War, American warmth curdled into estrangement.

Neither was selected for greatness but somewhat grew into it. But consider what happened to those who claimed greatness too openly. Boutros Boutros-Ghali (Egypt, 1992-96) told inconvenient truths and championed UN preventive diplomacy, earning suspicion in Washington which vetoed his second term. The public charge was that he had failed in the Balkans and Rwanda, the truth being that the resources and authorisations required were withheld by the UN Security Council under US pressure.

That asymmetry – holding the secretary general personally responsible for failures that are structurally the Security Council’s – is the central hazard of the office, recurring whenever incumbents stray far from the will of the powerful. This was baked-in with the first incumbent, Trygve Lie (Norway, 1946-52), who backed UN intervention on the Korean Peninsula and was boycotted into resignation by the Soviet Union, while anti-communist purges hunted his staff from the American side.

Previous slide Next slide William O'Dwyer, right, Mayor of the City of New York, presenting to Trygve Lie, Secretary-General of the United Nations, the deed conveying to the United Nations all New York City property within the United Nations permanent headquarters site along the East River and Manhattan, during ceremony held on city playground located within site area. Seen at extreme left are Francis Cardinal Spellman, Archbishop of New York, and Colonel William Roy Hodgson, acting Australian representative on the United Nations Trusteeship Council. All Photos: UN Photo Info

While in Turkey, Mr. Trygve Lie (left), United Nations Secretary-General, met Turkish leaders. This picture, taken in Ankara, during one of these meetings shows (l. to r.) Mr. Trygve Lie; President Celal Bayar of Turkey; an interpreter; and (partly hidden) Professor Fuat Koprulu, Ministter for Foreign Affairs. Mr. Lie's other contacts included talks with Premier Adnan Manderes. Info

Portrait of Mr. Dag Hammarskjöld, Secretary-General of the United Nations. Info

U.N. Secretary-General Dag Hammarskjöld, who arrived in Gaza on 23 December to spend Christmas with the troops of the United Nations Emergency Force (UNEF), today visited company headquarters and several of the observation posts along the Armistice Demarcation Line manned by united of the 2nd Battalion of the Grenadiers Regiment of the Indian UNEF contingent. The Secretary-General (centre) at one of the observation posts. At his right is Grenadier Khali Ram and, at his left, Corporal Shee Narain, the Post Commander. The Secretary-General arrived in Gaza to spend Christmas with the troops of the United Nations Emergency Force (UNEF). [Exact date unknown] Info

The General Assembly this afternoon unanimously appointed Ambassador U Thant as Acting Secretary-General of the United Nations for a term of office extending until 10 April 1963. The action of the Assembly was taken on a draft resolution sponsored by Ceylon, Liberia and the United Arab Republic. The result of the secret ballot was 103 in favour to none against, with no abstentions. The installation ceremony took place on the dais of the Assembly Hall shortly after the result of the voting was announced. Representatives gave the appointee a standing ovation as he proceeded to the dais to take the oath of office. Here, U Thant (left) is seen just before he was sworn-in by General Assembly President Mongi Slim (right), of Tunisia. On the dais with them are the Vice-Presidents (13) of the Assembly, the Chairmen of the Assembly’s Seven Main Committees and the Presidents of the three Councils. Info

Secretary-General U Thant is seen in a United Nations television studio recording his 1968 United Nations Day message. Info

Malaysia's Prime Minister, Tunku Abdul Rahman, meeting the Secretary-General U Thant before entering the General Assembly to make his speech. On the right is Malaysia's Permanent Representative, Ismail bin Mohd Yusof. Info

Secretary-General Kurt Waldheim left New York on 1 June for a trip to the Middle East and to Eastern Africa. In the Middle East, the Secretary-General held talks with government officials in Lebanon, Syria, Israel, Jordan and Egypt. He also visited units of the UN Truce Supervision Organization (UNTSO) and the recently formed UN Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) in Syria and contingents of UN Emergency Force (UNEF) in the Suez Canal Zone and the Sinai. Secretary-General inspecting the Austrian reconnaissance detachment for UNDOF, in an area near UNTSO patrol base No. 31 in the vicinity of Saassa village. With him is 1st Lt. Desen Berger, Commanding Officer of the detachment. The detachment arrived the day before from UNEF. Info

Secretary-General Kurt Waldheim speaks to correspondents and answers their queries, upon his arrival at Cairo Airport on 2 February. Seated next to him is Ismail Fahmy, Deputy Premier and Minster for Foreign Affairs of Egypt. Info

Secretary-General Javier Perez de Cuellar making a point at his first general press conference since taking office on 1 January. The conference was held at UN Headquarters this morning. Info

Javier Perez de Cuellar, Secretary-General of the United Nations, meets with Yasser Arafat, President of the Palestinian Authority and Chairman of Palestine Liberation Organization, in Geneva. Info

Boutros Boutros-Ghali, Secretary-General of the United Nations, is shown addressing a press conference at United Nations. Info

Secretary-General Boutros Boutros Ghali (right) meets with Mother Teresa. Info

Secretary-General Kofi Annan briefing correspondents at today's press conference. Info

A resident of Laayoune dances for Secretary-General Kofi Annan (right). Info

Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon addresses a press conference in front of the damaged warehouse building of the headquarters of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for the Palestine Refugees in the Near East. Info

Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon (centre) and his wife Yoo Soon-taek (behind, left) stand among a group of children from a Lebanese family living in the Hay el Tanak settlement in Tripoli, Lebanon. Hay el Tanak is home to at least 2400 refugees from different populations, including vulnerable Lebanese, Syrian refugees, Lebanese and Syrian nomads, as well as a small group of Palestinian families. Info

António Guterres, Secretary-General-designate of the United Nations, takes the oath of office for his five-year term which begins on 1 January 2017. The oath was administered by Peter Thomson, President of the seventy-first session of the General Assembly, on the Charter of the United Nations. Info

Secretary-General António Guterres (centre) arrives in the outskirts of Kabul to meet with with some of the 800,000 Afghans displaced by conflict in the last 18 months, as part of his one-day visit to the country's capital. Info





































Kofi Annan (Ghana, 1997-2006), initially popular with the Security Council’s western members for “flexibility” in allowing Nato intervention in Bosnia, was personally castigated for UN failures over the Srebrenica and Rwanda genocides. As well as the Darfur genocide that I forewarned him about as his top representative in Sudan. His second term never recovered after calling the US-led invasion of Iraq illegal, albeit after the event, and Washington’s deliberate amplification of questions on his judgment over the Oil-for-Food scandal.

The pattern is almost mathematical. Superpower discomfort tracks the independence of the secretary general with uncanny precision. The holders who generated serious hostility – Lie, Hammarskjold, Thant, Boutros-Ghali, Annan – asserted the autonomy of the office or challenged the great powers over their wars or interventions. The holders who kept them comfortable – Javier Perez de Cuellar (Peru, 1982-91) and Ban Ki-moon (South Korea, 2007-16) – are remembered as well-contained, managing sensibly without enlarging the office’s role.

This is the context that the next secretary general will enter, sharpened further by the present. The departing incumbent, Antonio Guterres (Portugal, 2017-26), has spent his second term absorbing many pressures – managing American funding cuts and hostility to multilateralism, and drawing sharp pushback from Washington over Gaza.

A UN facing insolvency, a paralysed Security Council and collapsed trust will hand its new leader an institution primed to attribute every failure to the top person. And a further hazard intrudes: any new leader breaking the historical mould could receive less benefit of the doubt and get blamed faster when the next debacle arrives.

So what to look for? Not the demographic box-ticking that dominates the current campaign. This has started with four Latin American women and one man, and an African man. Other candidates may yet emerge. While gender and geographical rotation are good arguments about global fairness, the evidence that a woman or a Latino or African would perform better by virtue of their identity is simply not supported by studies of top-level international and national leadership. Conversely, there is no evidence that maleness or western orientation brings an automatic competence premium.

Meanwhile, with the record numbers of conflicts raging worldwide, it is timely to recall the UN’s original raison d’etre – a focused, hard-nosed perspective on peace. But nowadays, the UN’s exclusion from the top peace tables is normalised as in the Gaza, Ukraine and Iran conflicts.

What can a future secretary general learn here? They will be criticised for political failings regardless of any other great things they do. Such as Annan for HIV/Aids and development, Perez de Cuellar’s quiet space-creation for human rights, Boutros-Ghali’s birthing of the humanitarian system, Thant’s environmental awareness-raising, and Ban and Guterres’s climate activism.

These global goods are better advanced by today’s many specialised agencies, freeing the future secretary general for their core task, with history also suggesting that “character” more than credentials will determine their success.

First, calibrated, disciplined judgment around survivable independence by not picking fights that forfeit the office’s usefulness. Annan is the model here and Boutros-Ghali the warning.

Second, the temperament to lead by influence not command, because the secretary general has little beyond moral authority to persuade parties who distrust one another. Hammarskjold, the only posthumous winner of the Nobel Peace Prize, is the obvious model.

Third, a track record under pressure, because vision statements are just promises and only crises navigated resolutely through thick-and-thin provide meaningful evidence. Hammarskjold was the original master of this virtue and Annan his modern successor.

Quote A UN facing insolvency, a paralysed Security Council and collapsed trust will hand its new leader an institution primed to attribute every failure to the top person

Fourth, the managerial nerve to decide what a broke institution will stop doing, without mistaking austerity for reform. There is no clear model here, but useful insights come from Hammarskjold who conceptualised the original “neutral, competent, independent” UN civil service. Boutros-Ghali had more radical ideas, but Annan – the first secretary general to come from within the UN bureaucracy – was more effective. Guterres has enforced emergency financial cuts, but his long-term therapy remains half-hearted.

Fifth, a record that survives forensic scrutiny: Kurt Waldheim (Austria, 1972-81) served two terms before his concealed Nazi past was discovered – disgracing the office retroactively. The public disclosures and hearings of the modern process should be used for ruthless examination, not ritual.

And sixth – the rarest quality of all – resilience under undeserved blame. This is the capacity to absorb the Security Council’s failures without collapsing or lashing out at the very powers on whom the office depends. Annan is the exemplar and Boutros-Ghali the warning.

The selection machinery is built to converge on the candidate acceptable to all and threatening none. But the world needs the electors to demonstrate the much higher wisdom demanded by this historic moment. The “right” secretary general is not a superwoman or man but one still standing tall and undeterred when global frustrations around inevitable future crises swirl around them.