The UK is finally acting on the need to tackle wider extremist threats. This is welcome

The late UK prime minister Winston Churchill had a reputation for operating with resolve and maintaining a clinical focus against the one big threat when it came to defending the country. So it was fitting that a parliamentary caucus was launched in the Churchill Room of the House of Commons last week to highlight the dangers of the unaddressed extremism threat the country is currently facing.

The UK has been found wanting by its own representatives in how it goes about tackling not only security threats but also the social impact of extremism.

Labour MP Damien Egan, the chairman of the new group, says that voters he talks to are worried about their neighbourhoods and families becoming more vulnerable to extreme ideas and social tensions. Indeed, More in Common's polling this year found that 70 per cent of the public were worried about the state of UK democracy and 80 per cent feared “people resorting to violence instead of coming together to solve issues peacefully”.

“It’s more in the last few years that people have started to raise worries about it,” Mr Egan told me. Yet governments of both Labour and Conservative stripes have done little to address the issue. The ideologies that are growing in strength range from right wing and left wing as well as Islamist extremism. Into the mix is the volume of online radicalisation and the rising polarisation of western politics.

Yet the government has sat still. It has prioritised, instead, a now-stalled plan to promote a definition of Islamophobia that would underpin all government responses to the issue. But by choosing a wording that has been backed by bodies close to the Muslim Brotherhood movement, the initiative has provoked division. Those worried say a far clearer path lies in a wording that tackles the very real growth of anti-Muslim hatred. For now, the issue is stuck in these disputes.

People hold placards at London Bridge to mark one year since the London Bridge terror attack that killed eight people and injured dozens more. EPA/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA The Bishop of Southwark, Christopher Chessun, meets members of the public during a commemoration service. AFP/Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS British Transport Police officer Wayne Marques, who was seriously injured fighting off the attackers, stands next to a corbel of his face which will be placed on the north quire aisle of Southwark Cathedral. AFP/POOL/Dominic Lipinski A member of the public reacts after the commemoration service. EPA/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA Britain's prime minister Theresa May walks to London Bridge to lay flowers at the scene of the attack. EPA/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA Mayor of London Sadiq Khan addresses the commemoration service at Southwark Cathedral. Britain held a national minute of silence after the ceremony. AFP/POOL/Dominic Lipinski Members of the public lay flowers on London Bridge. EPA/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA Members of all faiths attended the ceremony. AFP/Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS Police officers attend commemorations of the first anniversary of the attack on London Bridge. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Most people in the UK will have heard of the “Prevent” programme, which is the centrepiece of the country’s counter-terrorism architecture. Lawrence Taylor, the head of counter-terrorism policing in the UK, told the meeting that the extremism threat the country faces is accelerating.

The pace of change is such that the police do not categorise threats but look at a spectrum of beliefs that could produce a terrorist threat. This means that extremism must not just be a matter of policing, which is heavily focused to thwarting terror.

The Prevent programme gathers information about individuals likely to have taken up violent extremist beliefs and works to assess and address the nature of the threat they pose.

Despite hostility from grassroots groups like the Muslim Brotherhood, which fear encroachment on their activities, the programme has only grown in recent years. Mr Taylor told the meeting that it would handle 10,000 referrals this year. This is a double-digit percentage increase on the 8,517 cases last year, itself a 27 per cent increase on the year before.

Extremist influence is a pathway into terrorism, but it is so much more. It creates a permissive environment for criminality. It also promotes and creates violence and division below the legal threshold. Coded language and extremist symbolism are behaviour patterns that are effectively not addressed in the UK as the police rightly concentrate on stopping radicalisation that tips into support for terrorism.

As was said by the MPs, the current UK structures are focused on counter-terrorism, not so much on extremism. Those laws and strategies were forged in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks on the US that created a new era of security priorities around the world.

Seizing the agenda is the art of politics in this regard, and the British government is far behind the curve in addressing extremism. That is why the MPs moving to form a parliamentary group that specialises in this area is such a welcome step.

Extremist influence is a pathway into terrorism, but it is so much more

While the government is still considering the implications of addressing anti-Muslim hate, it would do well to shift the focus of its efforts to define the ill of extremism. This would allow it to address the scope and scale of the problem beyond the established counter-terrorism infrastructure. It has not, for example, implemented an official report “Operating with impunity”, which recommended tackling “persistent groups” that not only radicalise but propagate extremist narratives.

Inevitably, this would mean a shake-up in Whitehall where too many ministries have this issue but there is no guiding responsibility. Setting up a directorate to fill in the gaps where the police responsibilities stop, and other authorities are not tasked to intervene, would be a step-change that the UK sorely needs. To ensure accountability, why not create an index of social cohesion to track how people are affected by activities that seek to control or coerce local activity?

Mr Egan says the disquiet has percolated through to ordinary conversations on the doorstep. It is time to respond to fears of powerful ideological currents that seek to divide off sections of society and create discrimination along the lines of “them and us”.

There are many social and technological changes that have made Britain a more divided country. By tackling the ideological factors behind these schisms, London could start to show that it can reverse some of its ugliest trends.

What are the main cyber security threats? Cyber crime - This includes fraud, impersonation, scams and deepfake technology, tactics that are increasingly targeting infrastructure and exploiting human vulnerabilities.

Cyber terrorism - Social media platforms are used to spread radical ideologies, misinformation and disinformation, often with the aim of disrupting critical infrastructure such as power grids.

Cyber warfare - Shaped by geopolitical tension, hostile actors seek to infiltrate and compromise national infrastructure, using one country’s systems as a springboard to launch attacks on others.

Why it pays to compare A comparison of sending Dh20,000 from the UAE using two different routes at the same time - the first direct from a UAE bank to a bank in Germany, and the second from the same UAE bank via an online platform to Germany - found key differences in cost and speed. The transfers were both initiated on January 30. Route 1: bank transfer The UAE bank charged Dh152.25 for the Dh20,000 transfer. On top of that, their exchange rate margin added a difference of around Dh415, compared with the mid-market rate. Total cost: Dh567.25 - around 2.9 per cent of the total amount Total received: €4,670.30 Route 2: online platform The UAE bank’s charge for sending Dh20,000 to a UK dirham-denominated account was Dh2.10. The exchange rate margin cost was Dh60, plus a Dh12 fee. Total cost: Dh74.10, around 0.4 per cent of the transaction Total received: €4,756 The UAE bank transfer was far quicker – around two to three working days, while the online platform took around four to five days, but was considerably cheaper. In the online platform transfer, the funds were also exposed to currency risk during the period it took for them to arrive.

MATCH INFO Watford 1 (Deulofeu 80' p) Chelsea 2 (Abraham 5', Pulisic 55')

Lexus LX700h specs Engine: 3.4-litre twin-turbo V6 plus supplementary electric motor Power: 464hp at 5,200rpm Torque: 790Nm from 2,000-3,600rpm Transmission: 10-speed auto Fuel consumption: 11.7L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh590,000

The specs Engine: 4.0-litre V8 twin-turbocharged and three electric motors Power: Combined output 920hp Torque: 730Nm at 4,000-7,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed dual-clutch automatic Fuel consumption: 11.2L/100km On sale: Now, deliveries expected later in 2025 Price: expected to start at Dh1,432,000

Healthy tips to remember Here, Dr Mohamed El Abiary, paediatric consultant at Al Zahra Hospital Dubai, shares some advice for parents whose children are fasting during the holy month of Ramadan: Gradual fasting and golden points - For children under the age of 10, follow a step-by-step approach to fasting and don't push them beyond their limits. Start with a few hours fasting a day and increase it to a half fast and full fast when the child is ready. Every individual's ability varies as per the age and personal readiness. You could introduce a points system that awards the child and offers them encouragement when they make progress with the amount of hours they fast Why fast? - Explain to your child why they are fasting. By shedding light on the importance of abstaining from food and drink, children may feel more encouraged to give it there all during the observance period. It is also a good opportunity to teach children about controlling urges, doing good for others and instilling healthy food habits Sleep and suhoor - A child needs adequate sleep every night - at least eight hours. Make sure to set a routine early bedtime so he/she has sufficient time to wake up for suhoor, which is an essential meal at the beginning of the day Good diet - Nutritious food is crucial to ensuring a healthy Ramadan for children. They must refrain from eating too much junk food as well as canned goods and snacks and drinks high in sugar. Foods that are rich in nutrients, vitamins and proteins, like fruits, fresh meats and vegetables, make for a good balanced diet

TERMINAL HIGH ALTITUDE AREA DEFENCE (THAAD) What is THAAD? It is considered to be the US's most superior missile defence system. Production: It was created in 2008. Speed: THAAD missiles can travel at over Mach 8, so fast that it is hypersonic. Abilities: THAAD is designed to take out ballistic missiles as they are on their downward trajectory towards their target, otherwise known as the "terminal phase". Purpose: To protect high-value strategic sites, such as airfields or population centres. Range: THAAD can target projectiles inside and outside the Earth's atmosphere, at an altitude of 150 kilometres above the Earth's surface. Creators: Lockheed Martin was originally granted the contract to develop the system in 1992. Defence company Raytheon sub-contracts to develop other major parts of the system, such as ground-based radar. UAE and THAAD: In 2011, the UAE became the first country outside of the US to buy two THAAD missile defence systems. It then stationed them in 2016, becoming the first Gulf country to do so.

How has net migration to UK changed? The figure was broadly flat immediately before the Covid-19 pandemic, standing at 216,000 in the year to June 2018 and 224,000 in the year to June 2019. It then dropped to an estimated 111,000 in the year to June 2020 when restrictions introduced during the pandemic limited travel and movement. The total rose to 254,000 in the year to June 2021, followed by steep jumps to 634,000 in the year to June 2022 and 906,000 in the year to June 2023. The latest available figure of 728,000 for the 12 months to June 2024 suggests levels are starting to decrease.

The President's Cake Director: Hasan Hadi Starring: Baneen Ahmad Nayyef, Waheed Thabet Khreibat, Sajad Mohamad Qasem Rating: 4/5

WHAT IS A BLACK HOLE? 1. Black holes are objects whose gravity is so strong not even light can escape their pull 2. They can be created when massive stars collapse under their own weight 3. Large black holes can also be formed when smaller ones collide and merge 4. The biggest black holes lurk at the centre of many galaxies, including our own 5. Astronomers believe that when the universe was very young, black holes affected how galaxies formed

Jetour T1 specs Engine: 2-litre turbocharged Power: 254hp Torque: 390Nm Price: From Dh126,000 Available: Now

The Africa Institute 101 Housed on the same site as the original Africa Hall, which first hosted an Arab-African Symposium in 1976, the newly renovated building will be home to a think tank and postgraduate studies hub (it will offer master’s and PhD programmes). The centre will focus on both the historical and contemporary links between Africa and the Gulf, and will serve as a meeting place for conferences, symposia, lectures, film screenings, plays, musical performances and more. In fact, today it is hosting a symposium – 5-plus-1: Rethinking Abstraction that will look at the six decades of Frank Bowling’s career, as well as those of his contemporaries that invested social, cultural and personal meaning into abstraction.

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3A%20ASI%20(formerly%20DigestAI)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202017%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Quddus%20Pativada%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dubai%2C%20UAE%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EIndustry%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Artificial%20intelligence%2C%20education%20technology%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunding%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%243%20million-plus%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20GSV%20Ventures%2C%20Character%2C%20Mark%20Cuban%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

DMZ facts The DMZ was created as a buffer after the 1950-53 Korean War.

It runs 248 kilometers across the Korean Peninsula and is 4km wide.

The zone is jointly overseen by the US-led United Nations Command and North Korea.

It is littered with an estimated 2 million mines, tank traps, razor wire fences and guard posts.

Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un met at a building in Panmunjom, where an armistice was signed to stop the Korean War.

Panmunjom is 52km north of the Korean capital Seoul and 147km south of Pyongyang, North Korea’s capital.

Former US president Bill Clinton visited Panmunjom in 1993, while Ronald Reagan visited the DMZ in 1983, George W. Bush in 2002 and Barack Obama visited a nearby military camp in 2012.

Mr Trump planned to visit in November 2017, but heavy fog that prevented his helicopter from landing.

Wicked: For Good Director: Jon M Chu Starring: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Jonathan Bailey, Jeff Goldblum, Michelle Yeoh, Ethan Slater Rating: 4/5

F1 The Movie Starring: Brad Pitt, Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Javier Bardem Director: Joseph Kosinski Rating: 4/5

THE SPECS Engine: 1.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder Transmission: Constant Variable (CVT) Power: 141bhp Torque: 250Nm Price: Dh64,500 On sale: Now

The Vile Starring: Bdoor Mohammad, Jasem Alkharraz, Iman Tarik, Sarah Taibah Director: Majid Al Ansari Rating: 4/5

Cherry Directed by: Joe and Anthony Russo Starring: Tom Holland, Ciara Bravo 1/5

In-demand jobs and monthly salaries Technology expert in robotics and automation: Dh20,000 to Dh40,000

Energy engineer: Dh25,000 to Dh30,000

Production engineer: Dh30,000 to Dh40,000

Data-driven supply chain management professional: Dh30,000 to Dh50,000

HR leader: Dh40,000 to Dh60,000

Engineering leader: Dh30,000 to Dh55,000

Project manager: Dh55,000 to Dh65,000

Senior reservoir engineer: Dh40,000 to Dh55,000

Senior drilling engineer: Dh38,000 to Dh46,000

Senior process engineer: Dh28,000 to Dh38,000

Senior maintenance engineer: Dh22,000 to Dh34,000

Field engineer: Dh6,500 to Dh7,500

Field supervisor: Dh9,000 to Dh12,000

Field operator: Dh5,000 to Dh7,000

German plea Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told the German parliament that. Russia had erected a new wall across Europe. "It's not a Berlin Wall -- it is a Wall in central Europe between freedom and bondage and this Wall is growing bigger with every bomb" dropped on Ukraine, Zelenskyy told MPs. Mr Zelenskyy was applauded by MPs in the Bundestag as he addressed Chancellor Olaf Scholz directly. "Dear Mr Scholz, tear down this Wall," he said, evoking US President Ronald Reagan's 1987 appeal to Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev at Berlin's Brandenburg Gate.

Manchester United v Club America When: Thursday, 9pm Arizona time (Friday UAE, 8am)