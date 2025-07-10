How poetry can help us understand the Gulf's economic history

Obtaining accurate pre-19th-century socioeconomic data is an arduous task in any country. This is especially true in the Arabian Peninsula where the availability of accurate historical records is quite limited. However, novel economic research suggests that examining Arab poetry through the ages can yield reliable insights into the socioeconomic conditions of yesteryear.

Modern economic statistics, such as gross domestic product, consumer price inflation and labour productivity, are based on advanced methods. Gathering such data requires both considerable financial resources and highly trained statisticians. For this reason, the further one goes back in time, the lower the quality of the data, especially prior to the conclusion of the Second World War.

Data specialists have developed a slew of workarounds to produce estimates of macroeconomic series dating back to the Middle Ages, but the coverage is limited and its reliability is understandably shaky. One famous example is the use of the height of military conscripts to infer living standards during the early part of the Industrial Revolution, when output data was too patchy to permit a credible estimate of national income.

Paintings by the likes of Pieter Bruegel the Elder could be useful in determining socieconomic conditions during certain eras.

In the Arab world, especially the desert regions inhabited by Bedouins, the challenges of deriving accurate estimates of historical macroeconomic time series are particularly acute. Not only was writing infrastructure limited – when records were kept, the harshness of the climate also posed a continual threat to their integrity, with many records simply withering away due to the intense heat and aridity. The result is large gaps in our knowledge of socioeconomic circumstances prior to the 20th century.

A paper recently published by Sorbonne University’s Dr Clement Gorin and his colleagues proposes a new, artistically driven approach that offers historians genuine cause for optimism.

The authors gathered visual media – paintings – from major European economies from the year 1400 onwards, and produced an artificial intelligence algorithm capable of analysing the emotions expressed by the figures in the works of art. For example, the works of the 19th-century French impressionist Pierre-Auguste Renoir often featured content-looking members of the bourgeoisie, while the 16th-century Flemish artist Pieter Bruegel the Elder usually displayed peasants bearing expressions of weariness or hardship.

The novelty of the approach used by Dr Gorin and his colleagues is that they combined this visual sentiment analysis with data on known important socioeconomic episodes throughout European history, such as periods of intense prosperity or acute recessions. They found that the emotions conveyed by the figures in the paintings were strongly correlated with the prevailing socioeconomic conditions, with positive feelings corresponding to booms, contentment to stability, fear to tumult, and so on.

Examining Arab poetry can yield reliable insights into the socioeconomic conditions of yesteryear

The Arab world does not have a homegrown analogue to the more than 600,000 European paintings analysed by Dr Gorin and his colleagues, meaning that an Arab-centric replication is not possible. However, if Arab scholars make the plausible assumption that what Dr Gorin and his colleagues found for visual media also applies to other forms of art, then an alternative arises: poetry, which is often considered to be the favourite class of art among Arab societies both today and throughout history.

Moreover, oral traditions are especially strong in the Middle East, ensuring that much of what could not be transmitted through written records could be maintained by successive generations memorising verses.

Accordingly, enterprising Arab economic historians could compile databases of Arab poetry through the ages and apply the standard suite of AI algorithms designed to detect the sentiment embodied in passages of text. Following the logic of the study by Dr Gorin and his colleagues, the resulting datasets could be used as suggestive proxies for socioeconomic conditions in the Arabian Peninsula prior to the 20th century, when the availability of conventional records is particularly limited.

The value of such an exercise extends beyond intellectual stimulation: an Arab individual’s identity is inextricably linked to the experiences of his or her ancestors. Providing new insights about how our forerunners lived, including when the highs and lows occurred and what might have caused them, makes us more confident in who we are today.

By decoding the emotional and thematic currents of historic Arab poetry, we may unlock a long-obscured socioeconomic narrative – one preserved not in ledgers or census rolls, but in verse and voice.

MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE – FINAL RECKONING Director: Christopher McQuarrie Starring: Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Simon Pegg Rating: 4/5

Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills

EXPATS %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Lulu%20Wang%26nbsp%3B%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Nicole%20Kidman%2C%20Sarayu%20Blue%2C%20Ji-young%20Yoo%2C%20Brian%20Tee%2C%20Jack%20Huston%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Company profile Name: Infinite8 Based: Dubai Launch year: 2017 Number of employees: 90 Sector: Online gaming industry Funding: $1.2m from a UAE angel investor

The biog Favourite hobby: I love to sing but I don’t get to sing as much nowadays sadly. Favourite book: Anything by Sidney Sheldon. Favourite movie: The Exorcist 2. It is a big thing in our family to sit around together and watch horror movies, I love watching them. Favourite holiday destination: The favourite place I have been to is Florence, it is a beautiful city. My dream though has always been to visit Cyprus, I really want to go there.

Specs Engine: 51.5kW electric motor Range: 400km Power: 134bhp Torque: 175Nm Price: From Dh98,800 Available: Now

The specs: 2018 Volkswagen Teramont Price, base / as tested Dh137,000 / Dh189,950 Engine 3.6-litre V6 Gearbox Eight-speed automatic Power 280hp @ 6,200rpm Torque 360Nm @ 2,750rpm Fuel economy, combined 11.7L / 100km

How much do leading UAE’s UK curriculum schools charge for Year 6? Nord Anglia International School (Dubai) – Dh85,032 Kings School Al Barsha (Dubai) – Dh71,905 Brighton College Abu Dhabi - Dh68,560 Jumeirah English Speaking School (Dubai) – Dh59,728 Gems Wellington International School – Dubai Branch – Dh58,488 The British School Al Khubairat (Abu Dhabi) - Dh54,170 Dubai English Speaking School – Dh51,269 *Annual tuition fees covering the 2024/2025 academic year