A teacher interacts with children at a nursery and daycare in Abidjan on October 4. There is a downside of allowing only one perspective to define an entire culture. AFP
A teacher interacts with children at a nursery and daycare in Abidjan on October 4. There is a downside of allowing only one perspective to define an entire culture. AFP

Opinion

Comment

Whose story is it? Children need books where characters don't all have blue eyes and fair skin

Shelina Janmohamed is an author and a culture columnist for The National

October 18, 2024