Both Masoud Pezeshkian and Joe Biden pushed through their grief and went on to climb to the highest elected posts in the land. AP/Reuters
Both Masoud Pezeshkian and Joe Biden pushed through their grief and went on to climb to the highest elected posts in the land. AP/Reuters

Opinion

Comment

Why Pezeshkian and Biden are uniquely qualified to revive US-Iran ties

Amy Kellogg
Amy Kellogg
Amy Kellogg is a former senior foreign affairs correspondent for Fox News

26 July, 2024