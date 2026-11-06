Trump names Stephen Miller as White House chief of staff as Susie Wiles moves into political role

US President Donald Trump on Friday announced that Stephen Miller, one of his closest advisers, will replace Susie Wiles as White House chief of staff.

By promoting Mr Miller, the central architect of the administration’s hardline immigration agenda and an advocate of aggressive administrative actions, Mr Trump appears unwilling to moderate his policies despite the Republicans losing in a landslide to the Democrats in Tuesday's midterm elections.

In a post on Truth Social, Mr Trump said Ms Wiles, who has held the post since the start of his second term, would move to the “Trump Political Operation”, without describing her new role.

“I want to thank her for her service as Chief of Staff — She has done a great job!” he wrote.

The change will take effect on Monday, Mr Trump said.

The White House chief of staff is the President’s top aide. Ms Wiles was perceived as a highly effective manager.

The position entails overseeing the administration’s daily operations, managing the president’s schedule and serving as a gatekeeper to the executive.

"I just wanted to make a change," Mr Trump told reporters later on Friday as he was headed to Florida.

"Stephen's been great, and we got to make moves," he said. "Sometimes in life, you have to make moves."

Mr Trump's campaign of mass arrests and deportations has proven unpopular with the majority of voters, including some in Mr Trump’s own Republican Party, according to polls. Killings of American citizens by immigration enforcement officers during raids have further fuelled opposition to the crackdown.

Ms Wiles's departure follows days of speculation about possible personnel changes in the administration. Staff reshuffles and resignations are not unusual midway through a presidential term.

But heavy Republican losses during the midterms has caused rumours to fly over possible heavy turnover in the administration.

Mr Trump had last week said there was “zero chance” he would replace Ms Wiles.

He had previously referred to her as "the most powerful woman in the world".

The announcement drew a swift response from Democratic leadership.

"Donald Trump learned nothing from his historic defeat," Democratic Minority Leader Chuck Schumer wrote on social media.

"Stephen Miller is the architect of the most barbaric, inhumane policies of this administration," he wrote.

"Trump couldn’t have made a worse choice."

In a post on X, Ms Wiles confirmed her departure and said that Friday was her last day.

“Serving President Trump in the White House has been the honour of a lifetime,” she wrote. “While my role may be changing, my commitment to the President and the mission never will.”