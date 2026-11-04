  • Abdul El-Sayed declares victory in Michigan race
  • Trump says he is 'absolutely willing' to accept election results and work with the Democrats
  • Texas flips blue as Democrats win in Congress and governorship races
  • Democrat beats Lindsey Graham's sister in race for South Carolina Senate seat
  • Hakeem Jeffries is poised to become the first black Speaker of the House
  • Trump claims no immediate plan to strike Iran after midterms
  • Follow our coverage of the Iran war here
Updated: November 04, 2026, 6:06 PM